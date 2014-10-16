TOKYO Oct 16 U.S. Treasury prices were little changed in Asia on Thursday, with the market awaiting more data after weak U.S. economic indicators overnight sparked a broad selloff on Wall Street and sent benchmark yields tumbling to 17-month lows.

The benchmark 10-year note yield stood little changed at 2.09 percent after going as low as 1.86 percent overnight in volatile trading, its lowest since May 2013.

A media report that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced confidence in the U.S. economic recovery helped temper the rally in Treasuries.

Factors including a stronger dollar and growing fears about slow growth in Europe and China had curtailed expectations for an early rate hike by the Fed and boosted Treasuries this month.

The two-year yield was down about a basis point at 0.295 percent. The yield, which was well above 0.50 percent at the start of the month, touched a 17-month low of 0.244 percent on Tuesday.

"Yields have fallen sharply below their appropriate levels, and market reaction can be described as a response to a series of factors that happen to all align at once," said Jin Kenzaki, a fixed-income strategist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.

Kenzaki said the fundamental picture towards the Fed eventually hiking rates remains unchanged.

"Lackluster data released yesterday was to be expected when considering the dollar's recent strength. While the numbers may point to tougher times for U.S. exports amid the stronger dollar, exports play a smaller economic role compared to the euro zone and Japan," he said.

Data on Tuesday revealed disappointing retail sales and producer prices declining for the first time in more than a year.

The market will brace for September industrial output and weekly jobless claims due later in the session. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)