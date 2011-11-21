TOKYO Nov 21 Ten-year Treasury notes rose
on Monday as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders
would respond to mounting funding difficulties for European
banks, and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked to set to miss
a deficit reduction deadline.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose 6/32 in price to yield roughly
1.98 percent, down 3 basis points from 2.01 percent
in late U.S. trade on Friday.
* "Slips in U.S. stock index futures are supporting U.S.
Treasuries," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
* Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell as the
U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee was set to
formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan
differences over taxes and spending has failed, aides told
Reuters.
* Automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over a decade are
due to start in 2013, after elections in 2012, if the "super
committee" of six Democrats and six Republicans cannot agree.
* Despite signs that the U.S. economy is gaining some
traction, the ongoing debt crisis in Europe is raising fears of
year-end funding pressures, which will support U.S. note prices
in the coming weeks.
* "Given the rising possibility of a slowdown in the U.S.
and the euro zone amid the political mess there, I think upward
room for U.S. yields is limited," said the trader at a Japanese
bank.
* In Spain, the centre-right opposition People's Party won a
crushing election victory and is expected to push through
drastic austerity measures to try to prevent the country being
sucked deeper into the debt storm threatening the euro zone.
* In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Monti won an overwhelming
vote of confidence on Friday after warning politicians against
sabotaging a sweeping package of fiscal reforms.
* But political wrangling in Greece, which has teetered on
the brink of default and set off the panic selling now
widespread in bonds of other highly-indebted euro zone members,
threatened the new prime minister's bid to win vital bailout
funds from European leaders.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)