TOKYO Nov 21 Ten-year Treasury notes rose on Monday as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders would respond to mounting funding difficulties for European banks, and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked to set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.

* Ten-year Treasuries rose 6/32 in price to yield roughly 1.98 percent, down 3 basis points from 2.01 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

* "Slips in U.S. stock index futures are supporting U.S. Treasuries," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell as the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee was set to formally announce its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan differences over taxes and spending has failed, aides told Reuters.

* Automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over a decade are due to start in 2013, after elections in 2012, if the "super committee" of six Democrats and six Republicans cannot agree.

* Despite signs that the U.S. economy is gaining some traction, the ongoing debt crisis in Europe is raising fears of year-end funding pressures, which will support U.S. note prices in the coming weeks.

* "Given the rising possibility of a slowdown in the U.S. and the euro zone amid the political mess there, I think upward room for U.S. yields is limited," said the trader at a Japanese bank.

* In Spain, the centre-right opposition People's Party won a crushing election victory and is expected to push through drastic austerity measures to try to prevent the country being sucked deeper into the debt storm threatening the euro zone.

* In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Monti won an overwhelming vote of confidence on Friday after warning politicians against sabotaging a sweeping package of fiscal reforms.

* But political wrangling in Greece, which has teetered on the brink of default and set off the panic selling now widespread in bonds of other highly-indebted euro zone members, threatened the new prime minister's bid to win vital bailout funds from European leaders. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)