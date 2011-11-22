Ten-year Treasury notes were unchanged on Tuesday from late U.S. levels, supported by persistent worries about Europe's sovereign debt woes and a flight out of risk assets.

* The ten-year Treasury yield was about 1.96, flat from U.S. levels.

* A U.S. bipartisan deficit-reduction committee admitted defeat on Monday as expected, abandoning a three-month effort to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts, but both Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service said failure to agree on a plan would not by itself trigger a ratings downgrade.

* Ratings firm Fitch repeated that a failure by a U.S. congressional committee to reach agreement on the country's deficit would likely result in a negative rating action -- most likely a revision of the rating outlook to negative, rather than a downgrade in the rating per se.

* "Bonds didn't react much [to the failure to reach a deficit-reduction plan], but the stock market's reaction could undermine people's ability to take risks," said trader at a European bank in Tokyo.

* Concerns about Europe's debt situation persisted as well, with Moody's saying a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

* U.S. stock futures edged up in Asian trade, with S&P e-mini futures <0#ES:> rising 5.25 points to 1,196.

* The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. and Monday's sale of $35 billion of two-year notes met comparatively solid demand.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve sold over $17 billion in securities at the front end of the curve in two separate operations on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)