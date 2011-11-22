Ten-year Treasury notes were unchanged on Tuesday from late U.S.
levels, supported by persistent worries about Europe's sovereign
debt woes and a flight out of risk assets.
* The ten-year Treasury yield was about 1.96,
flat from U.S. levels.
* A U.S. bipartisan deficit-reduction committee admitted
defeat on Monday as expected, abandoning a three-month effort to
find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts, but both Standard & Poor's
and Moody's Investors Service said failure to agree on a plan
would not by itself trigger a ratings downgrade.
* Ratings firm Fitch repeated that a failure by a U.S.
congressional committee to reach agreement on the country's
deficit would likely result in a negative rating action -- most
likely a revision of the rating outlook to negative, rather than
a downgrade in the rating per se.
* "Bonds didn't react much [to the failure to reach a
deficit-reduction plan], but the stock market's reaction could
undermine people's ability to take risks," said trader at a
European bank in Tokyo.
* Concerns about Europe's debt situation persisted as well,
with Moody's saying a recent rise in interest rates on French
government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be
negative for France's credit rating.
* U.S. stock futures edged up in Asian trade, with S&P
e-mini futures <0#ES:> rising 5.25 points to 1,196.
* The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-,
five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week
ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. and Monday's sale of
$35 billion of two-year notes met comparatively
solid demand.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve sold over $17 billion in
securities at the front end of the curve in two separate
operations on Monday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)