TOKYO Nov 25 Treasury prices fell in Asia on Friday after a U.S. market holiday the previous day and following a fall in German bond prices, as a poor auction earlier this week prompted some speculators to sell debt they had considered to offer a safe haven.

* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 1.93 percent from around 1.89 percent on Wednesday before a market holiday on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

* This came even as U.S. stock futures dropped about 0.4 percent from Wednesday's close. European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

* German 10-year bond yields rose to a one-month high on Thursday, while Japanese government bond yields also jumped as Japanese investors took profits from recent gains.

* "Some speculators seem to be selling bonds on the grounds that these core countries also have large fiscal deficits," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* But market player also said U.S. bonds should be supported and are unlikely to keep tracking German bunds for a long time.

* "It's hard to imagine U.S. Treasuries will keep falling. It seems like France and Germany are moving towards changing treaties. That will eventually open the way for joint euro bonds, so it makes some sense to sell Bunds," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* Ten-year T-notes futures fell 13/32 in price to 130-26/32. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)