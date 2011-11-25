TOKYO Nov 25 Treasury prices fell in Asia
on Friday after a U.S. market holiday the previous day and
following a fall in German bond prices, as a poor auction
earlier this week prompted some speculators to sell debt they
had considered to offer a safe haven.
* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 1.93 percent
from around 1.89 percent on Wednesday before a
market holiday on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
* This came even as U.S. stock futures dropped
about 0.4 percent from Wednesday's close. European officials
failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis
could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of
control.
* German 10-year bond yields rose to a one-month
high on Thursday, while Japanese government bond yields
also jumped as Japanese investors took profits
from recent gains.
* "Some speculators seem to be selling bonds on the grounds
that these core countries also have large fiscal deficits," said
Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
* But market player also said U.S. bonds should be supported
and are unlikely to keep tracking German bunds for a long time.
* "It's hard to imagine U.S. Treasuries will keep falling.
It seems like France and Germany are moving towards changing
treaties. That will eventually open the way for joint euro
bonds, so it makes some sense to sell Bunds," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
* Ten-year T-notes futures fell 13/32 in price to
130-26/32.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)