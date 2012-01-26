TOKYO Jan 26 The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury note crept lower in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep short-term interest rates "exceptionally low" at least until late 2014, a substantially longer time period than markets had expected.

* The 10-year U.S. note's yield edged down to 1.977 percent from 2.002 percent in late U.S. trade. It is still some distance away from Wednesday's trough of 1.9156 hit after the Fed's decision. The yield had risen as high as 2.094 percent on Friday, its highest since early December.

* The yield on 30-year bonds was also a little below late U.S. levels at 3.1354 percent.

* The Fed pledged to keep short-term interest rates low at least until late 2014 and Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank was ready to offer additional stimulus even as U.S. economic data in recent months has shown signs of strength.

* The U.S. central bank also adopted an inflation target for the first time. Fed officials agreed that a goal of 2 percent inflation would be in keeping with their congressional mandate of price stability. By their favorite measure, core inflation is running at about 1.7 percent.

* Treasury Department announces weekly 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings at 1600 GMT and sells 7-year notes at 1800 GMT.