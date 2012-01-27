TOKYO Jan 27 The yield on the benchmark
U.S. Treasury note was steady in Asia on Friday, while the yield
on five-year paper was slightly above a multi-decade low as
investors awaited U.S. data later in the session that is likely
to show the economy has picked up.
* The U.S. GDP report is expected to show growth accelerated
to a 3 percent rate in the fourth quarter, from 1.8 percent in
the third.
* Five-year note yields rose to 0.77 after
dipping as low as 0.75 percent in U.S. trading, marking their
lowest level since at least the 1960s the day after the Federal
Reserve pledged to keep short-term interest rates "exceptionally
low" at least until late 2014.
* "There was some profit-taking that pushed five-year yields
higher, but we expect yields to stay in the 0.7-0.8 range for
now, with the FOMC on hold for so long," said a market
participant at a Japanese bank.
* The 10-year yield was steady at 1.94 percent
from late U.S. trade, down from 1.97 percent in Asia on
Thursday.
* The benchmark yield fell as low as 1.9156 percent this
week following the Fed's decision, from 2.094 percent at the end
of last week. That was its highest level since early December.
* The yield on 30-year bonds crept down to 3.099 percent
from 3.10 percent in late U.S. trading.
* U.S. Treasury price gains were pared briefly on Thursday
following a $29 billion sale of seven-year Treasury notes,
which brought a record low yield at auction. The yield, however,
was higher than the market expected, indicating buyers'
reluctance to step in at current levels.
* Price gains also faded briefly on Thursday after bullish
U.S. economic reports. New orders for U.S. manufactured goods
rose more than expected in December on strong demand for
aircraft, while a rebound in a gauge of business spending plans
suggested investment closed the year on an upswing.