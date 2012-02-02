TOKYO Feb 2 The yield on benchmark
Treasuries inched higher in Asia on Thursday as solid U.S.
manufacturing data eased concerns about growth, though activity
was subdued ahead of key jobs data later in the week.
* The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.84 percent
from 1.83 percent in late U.S. trade on Wednesday.
* The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday that
its index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 54.1 in
January, the strongest pace in seven months.
The ADP National Employment Report showed the private sector
added 170,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain in three months
but in line with forecasts.
The U.S. government labour market report is due on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed marginally to 3.01
percent from 3.0 percent in U.S. trading.
* The five-year yield was also up at 0.73 percent
from 0.72 percent, but stayed near its lowest levels
since at least the 1960s.
* "The U.S. data was solid and prospects are growing for a
Greece debt agreement this week, which spurred some recovery in
risk appetite and weighed on Treasuries, a trend which is
carrying over into Asian session," said Shinichiro Kadota, a
strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
* Greece was nearing a deal on the long-awaited debt swap
with its private bond holders and to secure a bailout from
global lenders to avoid a default.
Bankers said the bond swap deal, which will mean real losses
of about 70 percent for Greek bond holders, is essentially done.
But the second bailout and any official sector participation
must be agreed before announcing a deal as all elements are
interlinked.
* Yields on Portuguese, Spanish and Italian sovereign debt
fell while thawing tension helped ease interbank lending rates
in Europe, thanks to the European Central Bank's commitment to
keep abundant funds in the system.
* Friday's U.S. jobs data will be key in gauging the
strength of the recovery in the world's largest economy, with
analysts forecasting the labour market will continue to improve
moderately.