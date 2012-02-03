TOKYO Feb 3 The yield on benchmark
Treasuries edged down in Asia on Friday ahead of the key U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report later in the session, with prices
continuing to get support from the Federal Reserve's vow to keep
interest rates low for three years.
* "Maybe people are a little long ahead of the jobs data,
not taking any chances, but there's not much movement
beforehand," said a market particpant at a European brokerage.
"The curve is still adjusting to expectations after the
Fed."
* The 10-year Treasury yield inched down to 1.82 percent
from 1.83 percent in late U.S. trade the day before.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell marginally to 3.01
percent from 3.02 percent in U.S. trading on
Thursday.
* U.S. employers are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in
January, slowing from a rise of 200,000 the month before but
still suggesting a modest labour market recovery is continuing.
Thursday's data which showed a fall in new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits also suggested an improving jobs
situation.
* Also Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
in testimony to Congress that there were signs that some of the
factors dampening U.S. business investment, including
uncertainty surrounding European banks, might be waning.
* But even as economic conditions show signs of improvement,
Treasury prices were supported by the Fed's purchases under its
Operation Twist programme designed to lower long-term borrowing
rates.
* The U.S. central bank on Thursday completed a $4.95
billion purchase of 10-year notes maturing between 2020 and
2021, from $16.5 billion submitted.