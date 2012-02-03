TOKYO Feb 3 The yield on benchmark Treasuries edged down in Asia on Friday ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session, with prices continuing to get support from the Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates low for three years.

* "Maybe people are a little long ahead of the jobs data, not taking any chances, but there's not much movement beforehand," said a market particpant at a European brokerage.

"The curve is still adjusting to expectations after the Fed."

* The 10-year Treasury yield inched down to 1.82 percent from 1.83 percent in late U.S. trade the day before.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell marginally to 3.01 percent from 3.02 percent in U.S. trading on Thursday.

* U.S. employers are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, slowing from a rise of 200,000 the month before but still suggesting a modest labour market recovery is continuing. Thursday's data which showed a fall in new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits also suggested an improving jobs situation.

* Also Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in testimony to Congress that there were signs that some of the factors dampening U.S. business investment, including uncertainty surrounding European banks, might be waning.

* But even as economic conditions show signs of improvement, Treasury prices were supported by the Fed's purchases under its Operation Twist programme designed to lower long-term borrowing rates.

* The U.S. central bank on Thursday completed a $4.95 billion purchase of 10-year notes maturing between 2020 and 2021, from $16.5 billion submitted.