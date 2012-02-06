TOKYO Feb 6 Treasuries prices stabilized in Asia on Monday, after Friday's selloff in the wake of a much better-than-expected payrolls report, as investors realized economic improvement might not necessarily mean any change to interest rate expectations.

* "The data were good, but might not affect the Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates low for three years," said a strategist at a Japanese bank.

*"Improving economic data alone might not be a reason to change rate and inflation expectations, so some investors used Friday's selloff as a buying opportunity, showing that maybe bonds were oversold after the jobs data," he added.

* The 10-year Treasury yield inched down to 1.92 percent from 1.95 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell to 3.11 percent from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading on Friday.

* The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that the economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January, driving the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, nearly a three-year low.

* Fed fund futures were pricing in a 38 percent chance of a January 2014 rate hike, up from 29 percent before the payrolls report.

* Adding to the pressure on Treasuries, the Institute of Supply Management's report on the U.S. services sector showed its strongest growth rate in nearly a year last month as new orders and employment surged.

* On the supply side, the Treasury plans to sell $72 billion worth of debt this week.