TOKYO Feb 6 Treasuries prices stabilized
in Asia on Monday, after Friday's selloff in the wake of a much
better-than-expected payrolls report, as investors realized
economic improvement might not necessarily mean any change to
interest rate expectations.
* "The data were good, but might not affect the Federal
Reserve's vow to keep interest rates low for three years," said
a strategist at a Japanese bank.
*"Improving economic data alone might not be a reason to
change rate and inflation expectations, so some investors used
Friday's selloff as a buying opportunity, showing that maybe
bonds were oversold after the jobs data," he added.
* The 10-year Treasury yield inched down to 1.92 percent
from 1.95 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell to 3.11 percent
from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading on Friday.
* The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that the economy
created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January,
driving the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, nearly a
three-year low.
* Fed fund futures were pricing in a 38 percent chance of a
January 2014 rate hike, up from 29 percent before the payrolls
report.
* Adding to the pressure on Treasuries, the Institute of
Supply Management's report on the U.S. services sector showed
its strongest growth rate in nearly a year last month as new
orders and employment surged.
* On the supply side, the Treasury plans to sell $72 billion
worth of debt this week.