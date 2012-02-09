TOKYO Feb 9 Treasuries prices edged down in Asia on Thursday, but moves were slight as investors continued to monitor Greece's progress toward a deal to secure another bailout package.

* Greek political leaders have so far failed to reach a deal on reform and austerity steps needed to get the latest bailout package it requires to avoid a disorderly default, but the market remained hopeful that a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later on Thursday.

* Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said, however, before dawn on Thursday as he left Athens for Brussels that he hoped the Eurogroup meeting would be held, leaving traders wondering what to expect.

* "At the end of the day, you only buy the U.S. if headwinds in Europe appear to be stronger," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

* The 10-year Treasury yield crossed above the 2 percent threshold for the first time in two weeks in overnight trade before falling back to 1.98 percent. In Asia trade it rose back to 2.02 percent.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose to 3.15 percent , from 3.14 percent in U.S. trading.

* A $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S. government debt offering a yield above 2 percent attracted good demand on Wednesday, with the U.S. Treasury Department selling the notes at a high yield of 2.02 percent, with nearly a third of the bids awarded at the high.

* As part of its Operation Twist effort aimed at holding down long-term interest rates, the Fed on Wednesday sold $8.603 billion in coupons with maturities ranging from June 15, 2013, to November 30, 2013.