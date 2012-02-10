TOKYO Feb 10 Treasury prices rose in Asia
on Friday, as investors looked beyond Greece's initial success
in securing a reform deal to uncertainties over its
implementation.
* While Greece's leaders agreed on an austerity plan in
order to secure further bailout funds to avoid a default, the
country's lenders are seeking a parliamentary seal of approval
before providing any aid.
* "There was progress on Greece's situation, but the outlook
is still unclear," says Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.01 percent
, compared to 2.05 percent in U.S. trading on
Thursday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries eased to 3.16 percent
from 3.19 percent in U.S. trading, when it rose to
its highest level since mid-November.
* The U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday as part of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding.
The high yield was 3.24 percent, with 98.13 percent of bids
awarded at the high.
* In addition to initial optimism over the Greek deal, an
unexpected fall in U.S. jobless claims also lessened the appeal
of fixed-income assets overnight, and added to speclation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will forego further stimulus steps as
the economy improves faster than expected.
* Initial claims for state jobless benefits dropped 15,000
to 358,000, the Labor Department said. The four-week average of
new filings hit its lowest level since April 2008.