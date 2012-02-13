TOKYO Feb 13 Treasury prices slipped in Asia on Monday on optimism Greece would secure funds it needs to avoid a default after its parliament passed an austerity plan, and ahead of U.S. data this week expected to show a healthy rise in retail sales.

* Greece passed the deeply unpopular austerity bill, even as protests and civil unrest spread across the country ahead of the vote. Approval cleared the way for Athens to secure a fresh 130 billion-euro bailout needed to avoid default.

* Euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to meet later this week to discuss giving their seal of approval to the bailout ahead of a major Greek bond redemption on March 20.

* "The move in Asian time was clearly in response to the Greek vote," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance company.

* The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.00 percent , compared to 1.965 percent in U.S. trading on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained to 3.15 percent from 3.11 percent in U.S. trading.

* U.S. Treasuries have been undermined in recent weeks by better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which some investors believe could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to back off its pledge to keep short-term interest rates near zero through the end of 2014.

* Economists polled by Reuters estimate retail sales numbers on Tuesday will show a healthy rise of 0.7 percent in January, or a climb of 0.5 percent if January's robust auto sales are excluded.

* Wednesday will bring the release of minutes from the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting, which could offer insight into how individual bankers feel about its low-rate pledge.

* On the supply side, the Treasury Department completed its $72 billion quarterly refunding last week, which was expected to raise $22.4 billion in fresh funds.

* The Federal Reserve also bought $1.39 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities due in 2028 to 2041, the latest purchases for the U.S. central bank's $400 billion "Operation Twist" aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs.