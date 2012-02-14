TOKYO Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries found
support in Asia on Tuesday after U.S. rating firm Moody's said
it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria,
and downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain
and Portugal.
* Still, with market players cautiously optimistic that euro
zone finance ministers will seal a bailout deal that Greece
needs to avoid default in a meeting on Wednesday, buying lacked
momentum.
* Moody's action was not a surprise as it came after similar
but more aggressive action by rival Standard & Poor's, which
stripped France and Austria of their triple-A status.
.
* Ten-year notes rose 100-3/32 in price to yield 1.969
percent from 1.978 percent in late U.S. trade, with
the 55-day moving average at 1.956 percent seen as a major yield
support.
* A run of upbeat U.S economic data has also reduced
incentives to buy the 10-year sector.
* Retail sales data due later on Tuesday is expected to show
that spending increased by 0.7 percent in January, according to
the median of 73 economists polled by Reuters.
* The two-year yield hit seven-week high of 0.294 percent in
early Asian trade before dipping to 0.282 percent.
* The two-year yield has risen in part reflecting a rise in
Treasuries' repo rate in the past month as U.S.
money funds move out of repo to unsecured instruments such as
commercial paper on easing worries about Europe.