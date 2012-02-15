TOKYO Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries edged down
in Asia on Wednesday on profit-taking after a rise on
disappointing U.S. data, though they stayed in their recent
range ahead of a deadline for Greece to show its commitment to
harsh reforms needed for a rescue deal.
* Bonds gained overnight after U.S. retail sales climbed by
0.4 percent in January, less than the 0.7 percent expected by
economists, hurt by the auto sector.
* Continued uncertainty over Greece underpinned bond prices.
European leaders gave Greece until Wednesday to specify how a
portion of budget savings will be achieved and to give a written
commitment to implement the terms of its austerity deal.
Athens needs to secure a second round of bailout funds to
avoid a chaotic default on huge debt repayments due on March 20.
* Also Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release the
minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25 meeting at which it pledged
to keep interest rates low through 2014 and provide additional
stimulus as needed.
* The minutes are expected to show a number of top officials
saw a need for additional monetary easing when they met last
month, though there are few signals the central bank will move
soon.
* The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.95 percent
from 1.92 percent in late U.S. trade.
* "We're kind of stuck in the middle. The short-term picture
seems a bit better, but the headwinds still seem to be there,"
said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.
"(Ten-year yields) have been roughly between 2.40 and 1.70
since August 2011, and we're right in the middle of that now.
But demand is there at the worst levels."
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained to 3.10 percent
from 3.07 percent in U.S. trading.
* The Federal Reserve bought $4.95 billion in debt maturing
between 2020 and 2021 out of $14.98 billion submitted as part of
its Operation Twist programme, which is designed to lower
long-term borrowing rates.
The central bank will make additional purchases of as much
as $7 billion on Thursday and Friday.