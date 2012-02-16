TOKYO Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries edged up in
Asia on Thursday, as a delay in securing another bailout package
for Greece kept concerns about a possible default alive and
underpinned safe-haven demand for bonds.
* A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance
ministers failed to reach a conclusion on a second Greek aid
package, putting off any decision until Monday at the earliest.
* Athens needs to secure funds to meet a huge amount of
bond redemptions on March 20 and avoid a chaotic default.
* "Stocks and bonds both had good months in January, leading
investors to wonder which trend will continue. But for now,
stocks have corrected on the Greek developments, to the benefit
of bonds," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
* The yield on the 10-year note eased to 1.91 percent
from 1.93 percent in late U.S. trade.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched down to 3.07
percent from 3.09 percent in U.S. trading.
* Data released by Japan's finance ministry on Thursday
showed Japanese investors increased their net foreign bond
buying to 1.0083 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in the latest
week, their sixth straight week of net purchases.
* Minutes of the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on
Wednesday showed the few Fed officials who believed more asset
purchases could be warranted soon pointed to the prospect for
continued high unemployment and a lack of inflation pressure.
Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if
the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped.
* U.S. data on Wednesday undermined demand for bonds. While
industrial output was unexpectedly flat in January, the second
straight month of gains in manufacturing indicated underlying
strength in the economy.