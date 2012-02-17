TOKYO Feb 17 U.S. Treasuries steadied in
Asia on Friday, off their overnight lows but locked in recent
ranges as investors looked ahead to a possible Greek bailout
deal next week.
* The yield on the 10-year note eased to 1.99 percent
from 2.0 percent in late U.S. trade.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched down to 3.14
percent from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading.
* "For the past few weeks, worries about a Greece default
have offset good news about the U.S. economy and supported
Treasuries, but that could change next week, though it's not a
done deal yet," said a strategist at a Japanese bank.
* Treasuries fell on Thursday on signs of progress on a
second bailout deal for Greece, with euro zone officials said to
be readying a package for approval on Monday, in time for Athens
to meet a huge amount of bond redemptions on March 20 and avoid
a chaotic default. Sources also said euro zone central banks had
agreed on a Greek bond swap.
* But tentative signs of stress in the interbank lending
market are emerging, with worries about Greece making banks more
reluctant to lend to each other again, traders say.
* Later on Friday, the Fed will buy as much as $5 billion
in notes maturing 2018 to 2020, as part of its Operation Twist
programme, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates. It
bought $1.81 billion of Treasuries maturing between 2036 and
2042 on Thursday.
* Long-dated debt dropped after the Treasury sold $9 billion
in new 30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at
a high real yield of 0.77 percent, around 7 basis points higher
than where the debt had traded before the auction.
* Another spate of improved U.S. economic data also
undermined demand for fixed-income assets.
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week to a near
four-year low, January housing starts came in better than
forecast, and the pace of factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February.