TOKYO Feb 17 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia on Friday, off their overnight lows but locked in recent ranges as investors looked ahead to a possible Greek bailout deal next week.

* The yield on the 10-year note eased to 1.99 percent from 2.0 percent in late U.S. trade.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched down to 3.14 percent from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading.

* "For the past few weeks, worries about a Greece default have offset good news about the U.S. economy and supported Treasuries, but that could change next week, though it's not a done deal yet," said a strategist at a Japanese bank.

* Treasuries fell on Thursday on signs of progress on a second bailout deal for Greece, with euro zone officials said to be readying a package for approval on Monday, in time for Athens to meet a huge amount of bond redemptions on March 20 and avoid a chaotic default. Sources also said euro zone central banks had agreed on a Greek bond swap.

* But tentative signs of stress in the interbank lending market are emerging, with worries about Greece making banks more reluctant to lend to each other again, traders say.

* Later on Friday, the Fed will buy as much as $5 billion in notes maturing 2018 to 2020, as part of its Operation Twist programme, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates. It bought $1.81 billion of Treasuries maturing between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday.

* Long-dated debt dropped after the Treasury sold $9 billion in new 30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at a high real yield of 0.77 percent, around 7 basis points higher than where the debt had traded before the auction.

* Another spate of improved U.S. economic data also undermined demand for fixed-income assets.

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low, January housing starts came in better than forecast, and the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February.