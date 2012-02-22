TOKYO Feb 22 Treasuries edged slightly
higher in Asia on Wednesday, bolstered by concerns over whether
Greece can keep to its austerity programme, though a large
amount of new supply this week is expected to keep prices in
check.
* Greece must implement tough reforms and cost-cutting
measures as a condition of a second round of aid that will allow
it to avoid a chaotic default next month.
* "Greece will get its bailout, and the news of this sank
bond prices yesterday, but now comes implementing the reforms it
agreed to, and this process will hurt," said a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management company.
"Concerns about Greece are likely to support bonds and keep
yields in check even with all of the upcoming sales this week."
* The Treasury will auction $35 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday.
* The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.61 billion of
Treasuries maturing December 2012 through May 2013, as part of
its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at bringing down
long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells shorter-dated
securities and buys longer-dated bonds.
* On Thursday the Fed is scheduled to sell $8 billion to
$8.75 billion of Treasuries maturing April 2014 through February
2015.
* The yield on the 10-year note eased to 2.06 percent
from 2.08 percent in late U.S. trade but above 2.03
percent in Asia on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched down to 3.21
percent from 3.22 percent in U.S. trading.
* The yield on the two-year note was at 0.30 percent
, after it rose as high as 0.31 percent in the open
market in the U.S. on Tuesday, marking its highest level since
late October.