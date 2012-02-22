TOKYO Feb 22 Treasuries edged slightly higher in Asia on Wednesday, bolstered by concerns over whether Greece can keep to its austerity programme, though a large amount of new supply this week is expected to keep prices in check.

* Greece must implement tough reforms and cost-cutting measures as a condition of a second round of aid that will allow it to avoid a chaotic default next month.

* "Greece will get its bailout, and the news of this sank bond prices yesterday, but now comes implementing the reforms it agreed to, and this process will hurt," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management company.

"Concerns about Greece are likely to support bonds and keep yields in check even with all of the upcoming sales this week."

* The Treasury will auction $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday.

* The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2012 through May 2013, as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at bringing down long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells shorter-dated securities and buys longer-dated bonds.

* On Thursday the Fed is scheduled to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of Treasuries maturing April 2014 through February 2015.

* The yield on the 10-year note eased to 2.06 percent from 2.08 percent in late U.S. trade but above 2.03 percent in Asia on Tuesday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched down to 3.21 percent from 3.22 percent in U.S. trading.

* The yield on the two-year note was at 0.30 percent , after it rose as high as 0.31 percent in the open market in the U.S. on Tuesday, marking its highest level since late October.