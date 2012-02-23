TOKYO Feb 23 Treasuries edged down in
Asia on Thursday as investors prepared for new supply this week.
* A $29 billion auction of seven-year notes on Thursday
could meet strong demand as the maturity has been trading
"special" or at negative rates in the repurchase market.
* The Federal Reserve will also conduct two sales of
shorter-dated Treasuries this week as part of its "Operation
Twist" stimulus programme, aimed at bringing down long-term
rates.
* "We have a lot of supply to digest this week, which is
putting upward pressure on yields, though the market is taking a
breather in Asia today," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
* The yield on the 10-year note inched up to 2.02 percent
from 2.01 percent in late U.S. trade, though it was
down from 2.06 percent in Asia on Wednesday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries edged up to 3.16 percent
from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading, but still down
from 3.21 in Asia on Wednesday.
* A $35 billion auction of a new five-year note issue on
Wednesday drew only mediocre demand, with the yield coming in
below expectations at 0.900 percent.
While that suggested aggressive bidding among some players,
indirect bidders, which include overseas central banks, bought
only 41.8 percent of the latest offering - their smallest share
at a five-year auction since last July.
* The Fed on Wednesday bought $1.84 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2036 through August 2041.
* Underpinning demand for safe-haven bonds, Brent crude
held steady near a nine-month high of about $123, as supply
worries caused by heightened tension between Iran and the West
offset concern that a slowdown in the global economy could curb
oil demand.
* Bond prices were also supported by concerns about Greece's
ability to stick to its austerity plan and a possible slowdown
in European growth after Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing
Managers' Index unexpectedly shrank.