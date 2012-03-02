TOKYO, March 2 Treasuries were steady in Asia on Friday but remained pressured as worries over the euro zone debt crisis faded.

* The European Central Bank's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans fueled investors' risk appetite and pushed down yields on the debt of highly-indebted euro zone countries, such as Italy, on Thursday.

* Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said on Thursday that Greece had taken all the legal steps needed to secure its second bailout.

* "In Asia today, yields are holding around late U.S. levels, with investors wary after yields climbed overnight," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* The yield on the 10-year note was steady from late U.S. trading at 2.03 percent, rising from 1.98 percent in Asia on Thursday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries was steady from late U.S. trading at 3.15 percent, and remained above 3.09 percent in Asia on Thursday.

* Bond market sentiment was also marked by disappointment that testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not hint at the timing of a third round of quantitative easing in testimony this week.

Bernanke's question and answer session with the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday gave no signals that QE3 would happen soon.

* On the U.S. data front, jobless claims edged lower, holding near four-year lows, suggesting the labor market was gaining momentum.

But other data reports were supportive for bonds, as they raised doubts about the strength of the recovery. Manufacturing unexpectedly cooled in February and consumer spending was flat in January for a third straight month after accounting for inflation.

* Looking ahead, investors await the nonfarm payrolls report on March 9.

Employment likely increased 200,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising 243,000 in January. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.