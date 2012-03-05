TOKYO, March 5 Treasuries edged higher in
Asia on Monday, getting a lift from weaker equities as investors
took a breather from recent liquidity-inspired gains.
* Last week's offering by the European Central Bank of half
a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans fuelled investors' risk
appetite, weighing on Treasuries at the end of the week and
pushing up yields.
* "European credit conditions as well as U.S. economic
conditions are improving, which should weigh on Treasuries, but
bonds aren't being sold off because investors are still wary as
their attention turns to concerns about global growth," said a
fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* The yield on the 10-year note inched down to
1.98 percent from 1.99 percent in late U.S. trading, staying
near the middle of the range of 1.79-2.17 percent in which they
have been treading water since early November. The 10-year yield
was at 2.03 percent in Asia on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries stood at 3.11
percent, slightly below 3.12 percent late U.S. trading and down
from 3.15 percent in Asia on Friday.
* Bonds remain supported by Federal Reserve policy moves. On
Friday, the Fed bought $1.97 billion of Treasuries maturing
between February 2036 and May 2041 as part of its "Operation
Twist", in which it sells shorter-dated securities and buys
longer-term bonds in an effort to push down long-term interest
rates to bolster the economy.
* The key data report this week will be the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls figures on Friday.
Employment likely increased by 210,000 jobs last month,
according to a Reuters survey, after rising by 243,000 in
January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at a
three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.
* Chinese data on Monday was neutral for bonds, neither
surprising on the upside nor containing any new worrying
signals.
China cut its longstanding annual growth goal to 7.5 percent
in 2012 from 8 percent, with inflation around 4 percent for the
year. That was in line with analysts' expectations.
Separate data showed the HSBC China Services PMI grew at its
fastest pace in four months in February, climbing to a
seasonally adjusted 53.9 in February from 52.5 in January, but
still well below its long-term trend despite an uptick in new
business growth.