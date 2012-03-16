TOKYO, March 16 U.S. Treasuries steadied
in Asia on Friday as investors took profits on equities after
recent surges on the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic
outlook.
* The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
down 0.2 percent in afternoon trading, although it was still on
track for a weekly gain.
* "If stock gains take a break, that money has got to go
somewhere, and some of it does into bonds," said a trader at a
European bank in Tokyo.
"There might have been some short-covering in bonds after
their big sell-off this week," he said.
* Rising tension around North Korea also underpinned bonds
in Asian trading, and sapped some of investors' appetite for
risk.
North Korea said on Friday it will launch a "working"
satellite to mark the centenary of founder Kim Il-sung's birth
next month.
* A statement from Jeffrey Lacker, president of the
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, posted on the Richmond Fed's
website, was potentially negative for bonds.
Lacker said on Friday he dissented against the central
bank's decision this week to hold interest rates near zero until
at least late 2014 because he thought rates would need to rise
some time next year.
* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes inched up
to 2.29 percent from 2.28 in late U.S. trading but it was well
below Thursday's high of 2.35 percent, which had been its
highest level since 2.42 percent on Oct. 28.
* The short end of the yield curve also steadied, with the
two-year yield falling to 0.37 percent, down from
0.38 percent in late U.S. trading. It rose to a seven-month high
of 0.41 percent on Thursday.
* Data showing that new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week to a four-year low previously hit in
February, suggesting a labor market improvement.
* On Thursday, the Fed bought $4.027 billion in Treasuries
with maturities ranging from May 2018 through November 2019.
The central bank reported on Thursday that its balance sheet
expanded in the latest week and that its holdings of Treasuries
rose to $1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, compared
with $1.6593 the previous week.