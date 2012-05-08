TOKYO May 8 Treasury prices were steady in Asia
on Tuesday, taking a breather from their recent rally that
pushed benchmark yields to three-month lows as investors
positioned for the first of this week's offering of $72 billion
in coupon-bearing debt by the U.S. Treasury.
* The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes
later on Tuesday, followed by $24 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* Continuing fears about the strength of the U.S. economy
and the European debt crisis are likely to keep investors'
appetite for debt steady and support demand at this week's
sales, traders said.
* "We've steepened up, and people are quite happy to grab
yield, so I think the 30's will go all right, the 3's will go
all right, anyway, they always do, and what will happen with the
10's is that we'll see concession there and then we'll rally out
of it, and into the 30's," said a trader at a European brokerage
in Tokyo.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.87
percent, steady from late U.S. trade and above 1.83 percent in
Asian trading on Monday. Yields fell as low as 1.82 percent on
Monday, but resistance at 1.80 percent held.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.06 percent,
steady from late U.S. trading and up from 3.03 percent in Asia
on Monday.
* Fears about Europe's debt crisis were alleviated somewhat
by Spain's indication on Monday that it was opening the door to
using public funds to aid the country's troubled lenders.
* Treasuries had gained on Monday as the outcome of weekend
elections in Greece and France raised concerns about the
progress of European austerity steps and fuelled a rally ignited
by downbeat U.S. employment data. The latter raised hopes that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will eventually come up with more
monetary stimulus steps.
* But Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Monday that further monetary stimulus would not do much
for a U.S. labour market that is plagued by longer-term,
structural issues.
Lacker, an inflation hawk, has dissented three times this
year against the Fed's guidance that it will probably keep
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. Lacker
believes rates will have to rise in the middle of next year.