TOKYO May 9 Treasury prices edged higher in Asia on Wednesday, with benchmark yields slipping closer to three-month lows as fears about a resurgence of Greece's debt crisis prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

* Greece struggled to form a government after weekend elections made the outlook for staying with its austerity steps unclear. If the country does not follow the pledges it made in exchange for a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, officials estimate it could run out of money as soon as next month.

* Investors said Europe's persistent debt woes, combined with the already uncertain outlook for the U.S. economic recovery, make it more likely the Federal Reserve will opt to take more monetary stimulus steps.

* "There are questions about the U.S. outlook, but for now, those questions are overshadowed by Europe. It's easy to imagine that the Fed will have reason to do more," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes later on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday, after Tuesday's sale of $32 billion in three-year notes marked the second highest bid-to-cover ratio to date.

* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.83 percent, down from 1.84 percent in late U.S. trade and 1.87 percent in Asian trading on Tuesday. Resistance at 1.80 percent appeared solid for now, after it was tested in December, late January and early February.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.02 percent, down from 3.03 percent in late U.S. trading and from 3.06 percent in Asia on Tuesday.