TOKYO May 10 Treasury prices were steady in
Asia on Thursday, taking a breather after benchmark yields
briefly broke below key resistance at 1.8 percent overnight as
investors awaited the latest developments in Europe as well as a
30-year bond offering.
* The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds
later on Thursday to complete its $72 billion of debt sales this
week under its quarterly refunding.
* "Supply this week is getting absorbed without much change
in yields either way, because European debt concerns are a much
bigger factor than supply and demand conditions, and they're
keeping yields from rising much," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* A sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday fetched a record
auction-low yield of 1.855 percent, as investors sought the
safety of U.S. government debt, though the bid-to-cover ratio
was the lowest since November.
A sale of $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday marked
the second highest ever bid-to-cover ratio.
* Greece continues to face a political stalemate which
throws the future of austerity steps into doubt, but the country
appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis after the
board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to a
scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion) payment.
Adding to fears about Europe's debt situation, Spain took
over Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest lender, on Wednesday.
* Chinese trade data also contributed to market apprehension
of a growth slowdown.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.86
percent, up from 1.83 percent in both late U.S. trade and Asian
trading on Wednesday, when it briefly broke through resistance
at 1.80 percent to its lowest level since January.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.03 percent,
matching its level in late U.S. trading and compared to 3.02
percent in Asia on Wednesday.