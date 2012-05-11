TOKYO May 11 Treasury prices rose in Asia on
Friday, as concerns about Europe's debt crisis continued and
JPMorgan Chase's revelation of a huge trading loss sapped
investors' appetite for risk.
* Greece continues to grapple with a political standoff
after weekend elections cast doubt on the future of its
austerity steps, while Spain is expected to present new reforms
to clean up its debt-laden banks on Friday.
* JPMorgan said on Thursday that a failed hedging
strategy led to a trading loss of at least $2 billion, putting
pressure on U.S. stocks.
* Weak equities in Asia continued to underpin demand for
bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was on track to post its biggest weekly
loss since late November.
* "Even if there is good news from Europe later showing hope
of progress on the debt situation, Europe still has to digest
J.P. Morgan's news," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged down to
1.85 percent from 1.89 percent in late U.S. trade. It stood at
1.86 percent in Asian trading on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the benchmark yield briefly broke through
resistance at 1.80 percent to its lowest level since January.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.03 percent,
down from 3.06 percent in late U.S. trading and matching its
level in Asia on Thursday.
* Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds met with
firm demand, at a yield below market expectations at the final
round of this week's $72 billion of debt sales this week under
the Treasury's quarterly refunding.
* Weekly figures on claims for new U.S. jobless benefits
released on Thursday pressured Treasury prices, as they
suggested the labor situation might not be as bad as April's
nonfarm payrolls data suggested.