TOKYO May 15 Treasury prices firmed in Asia on
Tuesday, with benchmark yields wallowing around their lowest
levels since October, as fears over the future of Greece's
austerity steps and continued participation in the euro zone
prompted investors to seek the safety of government debt.
* Greek party leaders will gather on Tuesday to hear the
proposal of President Karolos Papoulias. If a compromise can't
be reached, the country will face another election at which the
anti-austerity leftists are likely to emerge victorious.
Without the austerity steps, Greece can't meet conditions for
the bailout funds needed to remain in the euro zone.
* "This is not a time to be short. This is a time to buy
Treasuries, Japanese government bonds and German bunds," said a
bond trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.
"Yields are low everywhere, but for where we are right now,
they are appropriate," he added.
* Some investors say Tuesday's report on April U.S.
consumer prices could further pressure yields if the headline
figure is negative, giving the U.S. Federal Reserve more leeway
to embark on a third round of quantitative easing to support the
economy as it braces for the impact of the unfolding European
turmoil.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline CPI to be
flat, and to show a rise of 0.2 percent when food and energy
items are excluded.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped to
1.76 percent from 1.78 percent in late U.S. trade and from 1.82
percent in Asian trading on Monday.
* The 30-year bond yield fell to 2.92 percent
from 2.94 percent in late U.S. trading, and from 3.0 percent in
Asia on Monday.