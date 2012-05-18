TOKYO May 18 U.S. Treasuries were steady in
Asia on Friday, well-supported by fears about Greece and Spain
as well as growing doubts about the strength of the U.S.
economy.
* After Greece's political turmoil threw doubt over the
future of its austerity plan, European credit fears intensified
when Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term and deposit
ratings of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday.
* Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing
the risk that it might leave the euro zone.
* Thursday's U.S. data underpinned demand for bonds, as
manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly shrank,
and new jobless claims held at levels suggesting slow growth in
hiring.
* "There are few safe options for investors, with no factors
on the immediate horizon that could make yields stop their
overall downtrend for long," said a fund manager at a Japanese
trust bank.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.70
percent, compared with 1.79 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.
They were at 1.69 percent in late U.S. trade, where they hit
their lowest level in more than seven months. They were not far
from last year's low of 1.674 percent, below which would lie
their lowest in at least 60 years.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 2.8 percent,
steady from late U.S. trade and below 2.93 percent in Asian
trade on Thursday.
* On the supply side, the Treasury Department sold $13
billion worth of 10-year Treasury inflation-protection
securities at a record negative yield of minus
0.391 percent with robust bidding from domestic and foreign
central banks and investors.