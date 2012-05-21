TOKYO May 21 U.S. Treasuries slipped in Asia on
Monday as investors booked profits after last week's rally, but
uncertainty about the resolution of Europe's debt woes continued
to underpin bonds.
* Over the weekend, leaders of G8 countries backed keeping
Greece in the euro zone and vowed to take all necessary steps to
combat financial turmoil and revitalise a global economy
increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
* A Greek election earlier this month threw the future of
austerity steps and its continued participation in the euro into
doubt and led to a political stalemate, with another election
now set for June 17.
* "There is no easiness yet, about Europe. We have to wait
for the next Greek election," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.
"We don't know what will happen there. For now, there is
profit-taking, but yields could resume falling again, and no one
wants to be caught short," he said.
* Data released late on Friday by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed the extent to which investors had bets
that Treasury prices will fall.
The CFTC's Commitments of Traders report showed speculators
took 354,260 contracts in short positions in 10-year Treasury
futures contracts, compared with 190,868 contracts in long
positions in 10-year T-notes.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.75
percent, up from 1.72 percent in late U.S trading and from 1.70
percent in Asian trade on Friday, and moving away from the 1.67
percent level tested last week. A break of that point would
bring benchmark yields to at least 60-year lows.
* The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.84 from 2.81
percent in late U.S. trade and 2.80 percent in Asian trade on
Friday.
* Modest gains in equities also pulled investors' attention
away from bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.5 percent.