TOKYO May 23 U.S. Treasury bond prices rose in
Asia on Wednesday, getting a tailwind from weaker equities ahead
of a meeting of European leaders, but supply concerns about
upcoming note sales kept gains in check.
* Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will offer $35 billion of
five-year notes. That will be followed by $29 billion of
seven-year notes on Thursday.
* The sales are part of this week's total $99 billion of
offerings, which began on Tuesday with a $35 billion sale of
two-year notes that drew near-average demand.
* Also on Wednesday, European Union leaders will meet and
are expected to consider a plan for regional bonds to be jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states, aimed at containing
the region's debt crisis.
* "The major problems still exist. People who were exiting
the market lately were traders who were a little bit long, who
know that markets don't rally forever," said a trader at a
European brokerage in Tokyo.
"There's still a large amount of risk. Overbought turns into
a small correction, but then moves right back," he said.
* The yields on 10-year notes fell to 1.76
percent, from 1.78 percent in late U.S trading, matching their
level in Asian trade on Tuesday.
* The 30-year bond yield fell to 2.85 percent,
from 2.87 percent in late U.S. trade but above 2.83 percent in
Asian trade on Tuesday.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan skidded 1.95 percent, which added to the
allure of safe-haven fixed income assets.
* On the U.S economic front, Tuesday's data showed U.S. home
resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two
years, while a fall-off in foreclosures pushed home prices
higher.