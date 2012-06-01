TOKYO, June 1 U.S. Treasury bond prices steadied in Asia on Friday, hovering above record lows hit overnight as investors awaited the key U.S. payrolls report for the latest clues on whether the labor market recovery is stalling.

* The non-farm payroll report, schedule to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), is expected to show that employers added 150,000 workers in May, up from 115,000 in April.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 8.1 percent.

* Private payroll data for May released on Thursday showed growth accelerated only slightly last month and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting weakening momentum in the U.S. labor market.

* "Volume spiked yesterday, so maybe the reaction to today's payrolls data will be anticlimactic," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.

* U.S. trading volume was more than double its daily averages on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

* The yields on 10-year notes rose to 1.56 percent, steady from late U.S trading on Thursday, when they fell to a record low of 1.53 percent.

* The 30-year bond yield edged up to 2.65 percent from 2.63 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday, but remained not far above its all-time low of 2.52 percent.

* Underpinning demand for bonds on Friday, China's official purchasing managers' index - covering China's biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, with output at its lowest since November 2011.

* "In the short-term, the market is focusing more on how Spain deals with its debt problems, but in the background, the strength of China's economy is an area of concern," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* Spain's borrowing costs have surged this week on worries it may need to issue more debt to recapitalise its banks, prompting jittery investors to flee to the safety of fixed income assets.

On Thursday, shorter-dated Swiss yields moved into negative territory, while the German two-year yield slid near zero this week. Both are below the interest rate on U.S. one-month bills.

U.S. five- and seven-year note yields on Thursday also touched record lows at 0.633 percent and 0.986 percent, respectively.