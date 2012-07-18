TOKYO, July 18 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged up
in Asia on Wednesday, recouping some of the losses sustained the
day before, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank was ready to respond to a slowing economy, but did not
provide details on future actions.
* The absence of fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve
could start a third round of large-scale bond purchases
disappointed some traders who had earlier speculated more easing
may be on the cards soon.
* As a result, investors in Asia shied away from riskier
assets on Wednesday and ten-year note yields fell to
1.49 percent, coming off 1.51 percent hit in late New York
trading.
* On Monday, the yields matched their record lows of 1.44
percent after data showed that U.S. retail sales fell in June
for the third straight month, the longest streak of declines
since 2008 when the country was mired in recession.
* Thirty-year bond yields dropped to 2.588
percent, after rising to around 2.60 after Bernanke's speech. On
Monday, they fell to as low as 2.517 percent, less than a basis
point higher than the debt's record low yield.
* Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee at 14:00 GMT, following his testimony to the U.S.
Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Federal Reserve releases
the Beige Book of economic conditions at 1800 GMT.
* The Fed will buy as much as $5.50 billion in notes due
between 2020 and 2022 on Wednesday and up to $2 billion in bonds
due from 2036 to 2042 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist
program, designed to lower borrowing rates to stimulate the
economy.