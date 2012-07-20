TOKYO, July 20 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asian trading on Friday after a volatile overnight
session, with demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt on the
rise as Spain's fiscal woes kept markets on edge.
* Ten-year Treasuries inched up around 4/32 in price to
yield 1.4958 percent. The yield came off the
Thursday high of 1.5230.
* Weak demand at a bond auction pushed Spain's 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent on Thursday for the first time in more
than a week, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a
full-blown bailout.
* On top of that, shrinking factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region and more evidence of sluggish job growth in
the world's largest economy has kept investors wary about the
impact of the data on corporate earnings.
* The 10-year Treasury yield matched a historic low of 1.442
percent earlier this week as worries about both slowing U.S.
growth and the euro zone crisis bolstered demand for safe haven
Treasuries.
* Investors are now waiting for further clues on the health
of the economy and whether it will weaken enough to push the
Federal Reserve into launching a new round of bond-buying, known
as quantitative easing, analysts said.
* The Treasury will sell a combined $99 billion in two-year,
five-year and seven-year notes next week, starting on
Tuesday.