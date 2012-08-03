SINGAPORE Aug 3 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held
steady on Friday, clinging to gains made the previous day after
the European Central Bank fell short of delivering bold,
immediate action to staunch the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Traders will now turn their focus to U.S. jobs data due
later on Friday. Treasuries could gain a boost if a weak result
stirs renewed speculation about the chances of further Federal
Reserve monetary stimulus as early as September, and vice versa.
* Ten-year Treasuries were steady in price with a yield of
roughly 1.478 percent in Asian trade, well below
Thursday's high near 1.577 percent.
* The market seems to be more focused on European
developments than U.S. data right now, and any losses in
Treasuries are likely to be limited in the near term after the
ECB disappointment, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
* "We are no longer in a phase in which equities in the
United States, Europe or Asia can be chased higher. Unless we
see some positive news from Europe and shares rebound to some
extent, Treasuries are likely to hold firm," Okagawa said.
* The ECB indicated on Thursday it may again start buying
government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs, but the conditions it set and the lack of
immediate action disappointed markets.
