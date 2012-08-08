TOKYO Aug 8 U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields
edged lower on Wednesday, coming off a 5-week high hit the day
before as demand for safe-haven U.S. debt subsided on hopes that
policymakers will act to help resolve the euro zone's debt
crisis.
* Yields on U.S. Treasuries have moved away from historic
lows hit on July 25, and continued to climb after U.S. jobs data
beat forecasts last Friday, while markets expected the European
Central Bank to stand by its pledge to defend the euro.
* Ten-year Treasuries moved up 3/32 in price with a yield of
roughly 1.6197 percent in Asian trade, easing from
the high around 1.6420 hit on Tuesday. The peak marked the
highest level the yields reached since July 2.
* "For now, markets continue to be driven by expectations
that a powerful ECB response is looming once the governments
come to terms with asking for help," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a research note.
* On top of hopes the ECB will soon start buying bonds to
ease bond market jitters, sentiment was boosted by Italy's Prime
Minister Mario Monti winning a confidence vote on Tuesday on a
bill to cut spending, which comes in addition to his austerity
package passed in December.
* However, the deeper uncertainty gripping global investors
still keeps the yields relatively low, with the yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasuries still not that far off a record low
of 1.38 percent plumbed in late July.
* Investors prepare for a U.S. debt auction of $24 billion
of 10-year notes at 1700 GMT. The Treasury department will also
sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its
quarterly refunding needs.