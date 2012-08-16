TOKYO Aug 16 Yields on benchmark U.S.
Treasuries edged up in Asia on Thursday to a fresh 3-month high
as stronger than expected U.S. industrial production data
boosted riskier assets and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to as high
as 1.8572 percent from 1.8172 percent in late U.S. trading on
Wednesday, moving further away from their record low of 1.38
percent hit on July 25. They last stood at 1.8467 percent.
* A strong U.S. industry output report on Wednesday, came
after similarly solid retail sales and employment data for July
released earlier in the month, all helping to elevate the yields
above 1.85 mark for the first time since early May.
* Trading activity was relatively thin due to the summer
holiday season, and profit-taking will likely limit any bigger
gains, market participants said.
* A slew of data due later on Thursday was also capping any
bigger gains. It included U.S. housing starts and building
permits for July, weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank's August business activity survey.
* Beyond that, markets will be watching the Jackson Hole
meeting of central bankers and economists at the end of the
month, U.S. jobs data due early in September and the ECB's
policy meeting early next month for clues over policy actions,
analysts said.
* Treasury Department announces sales of 3- and 6-month
bills, 52-week bills, and 5-year Treasury inflation-protected
securities at 1500 GMT.