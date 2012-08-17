TOKYO Aug 17 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries gained in thin Asian trading on Friday as some investors bought on dips, knocking yields off their three-month highs the previous session.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries percent skidded to 1.827 from 1.837 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday, when they hit a three-month high of 1.86 percent.

Benchmark yields fell to a record low of 1.38 percent less than a month ago, on July 25.

* Thin liquidity amplified market moves, with many investors taking summer holidays this week.

* "Yields rose to levels where there were investors who wanted to buy them, which is natural after such a move," said Hiroki Shimazu, an economist in Tokyo at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"But when this round of bargain-hunting runs its course, there is a chance that yields could head back up again," he said, citing improved U.S. data as well as some recent corporate earnings.

* U.S. data released on Thursday showed a trend measure of new jobless claims fell close to a four-year low last week, building permits rose in July as housing starts fell, and regional factory gauge was weak.

But other recent indicators tracking employment, industrial output and retail sales have been upbeat, leading some investors to pare their expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.

Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their earnings as of Thursday morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations. That was about the same rate as over the past four quarters despite rising fears of the global impact of Europe's debt crisis.

* The upside for debt prices was capped by improved investor risk appetite, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday seemed to back recent comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to take steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* Yields on 30-year Treasuries 2.951 percent, down from 2.955 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday.