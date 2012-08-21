SINGAPORE Aug 21 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asia on Tuesday, getting a respite from their recent
sell-off after finding some technical support the previous day.
* Ten-year notes rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.800 percent
, down roughly 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on
Monday.
* The 10-year yield touched an intraday high of 1.859
percent on Monday, its rise stalling just below a three-month
high of 1.862 percent hit last Thursday and its 200-day moving
average that now comes in at roughly 1.870 percent.
The yield has climbed roughly 33 basis points in August, on
track for its biggest one-month rise since December 2010.
* "I don't get the sense that it (the 10-year yield) will
break above current levels, from a technical perspective," said
a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo. "It seems like there is
some short-covering taking place, or some people may be putting
on new long positions," the trader said.
* Safe-haven Treasuries have retreated this month after the
European Central Bank indicated it may start buying government
bonds again to help bring down crippling borrowing costs in
Spain and Italy, with better-than-expected data on U.S. jobs and
retail sales having added to the selling pressure.
* Although long liquidation by bond dealers may have run its
course, the unwinding of long positions by institutional
investors has not been as active recently, suggesting that
market positioning may still be tilted toward having bullish
bets on Treasuries, said the trader for a U.S. brokerage.
* If economic data points to an improvement in the U.S.
economy or the situation in Europe gets a little better,
investors who had previously regarded levels around 1.5 percent
or 1.6 percent as fair value for 10-year notes may start bracing
for a range of 1.6 percent to 2.0 percent, the trader said.
* A trader for a European brokerage house in Tokyo said
trading volumes in Treasuries remained very light, with
investors waiting to see whether Treasuries will show signs of
stabilisation or fall further.
"You're seeing some people holding off, to see if these
levels can hold, and whether they can get a little cheaper," the
trader said.
