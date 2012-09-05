SINGAPORE, Sept 5 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held
steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for the European
Central Bank to unveil details of a plan to ease the euro zone's
debt crisis when it meets on Thursday.
* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.572
percent in Asian trade, staying above a one-month
low of 1.542 percent hit on Tuesday.
* The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to
increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond
buying programme when it meets next week.
* Volumes in Asia on Wednesday were very light, but
Thursday's ECB meeting could trigger swings in safe haven
Treasuries, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
* "If it (the ECB) unveils something that is broadly in line
with market expectations, we could see a risk-on type of move
that pushes yields on Treasuries and German Bunds higher," the
trader said.
"The ECB tends to be a wild card and I would expect to see
some price action this time as well," he added.
* Buttressing hopes that the ECB would soon unveil details
of a new bond buying scheme aimed at reducing borrowing costs in
peripheral euro zone countries such as Spain, ECB President
Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of
short-term sovereign bonds by the ECB would not breach European
Union rules.
