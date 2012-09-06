SINGAPORE, Sept 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped
on Thursday but the moves were subdued as investors waited for
the European Central Bank to shed more light on its plans to
tackle the region's debt crisis when it meets later in the day.
* Ten-year notes eased about 1/32 in price to yield 1.601
percent, up roughly 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Wednesday and holding above a one-month low of 1.542
percent that had been hit on Tuesday.
* Investors are waiting for the ECB to divulge more
information about its new bond-buying programme, to get a sense
of how effective the scheme might be in helping lower Spanish
and Italian bond yields.
* Two central bank sources told Reuters, however, that while
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to deliver a framework for
new bond purchases, he will give no details of planned amounts
or explicit targets for yield spreads or levels of interest
rates.
* In any event, the ECB's new bond-buying scheme is unlikely
to be a panacea, said a portfolio manager for a major Japanese
bank in Tokyo. "Even if the ECB gets serious and rises in
Spanish yields were to stop, there is the issue of whether that
would put an end to fiscal deficits in Spain," he said.
* While investor concerns of extreme negative risks from the
euro zone seem to be ebbing for now, there is an increased focus
on China's economic slowdown, the portfolio manager said, adding
that the 10-year Treasury yield may move between roughly 1.5
percent to 1.7 percent for a while.
At this point, it is hard to tell whether the 10-year yield
is more likely to eventually break above that range or below it,
he added.
* After the ECB policy meeting on Thursday, focus will turn
to Friday's U.S. jobs data and whether it reinforces rising
market expectations for the Federal Reserve to announce another
round of bond purchases at its policy meeting next week.
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)