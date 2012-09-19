SINGAPORE, Sept 19 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose
on Wednesday, getting some respite from a recent sell-off that
came as the Federal Reserve's new monetary stimulus bolstered
inflation expectations and whetted investor appetite for risky
assets.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose 4/32 in price to yield roughly
1.798 percent, down 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Tuesday and below a four-month high around 1.89 percent
hit on Friday.
* The 10-year notes have regained some footing after
Friday's sharp sell-off, which took place a day after the Fed
said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month
until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market.
* In the wake of the Fed's decision to embark on aggressive
monetary stimulus, 10-year Treasuries may retreat further over
the next several months, said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate
strategist for BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.
"Previously, we had expected the 10-year yield to come in at
1.35 percent at year-end, but we are now looking for 2 percent
at the end of the year," he said.
* Investors will now turn their focus to U.S. indicators
such as jobs data to gauge the economic impact of the Fed's
monetary stimulus, Fujiki said, adding that developments related
to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis will also garner
attention.
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)