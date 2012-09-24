TOKYO, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries rose in Asia on Monday, taking their cue from sagging risk assets as investors continued to worry about the impact of slowing global growth.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent.

* "Investors' attention has returned to economic factors and the extent to which global growth is slowing. Fears about Europe's debt crisis have abated, but are still present as that region works out the details of plans aimed at helping its problems, particularly Spain," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* Spain insisted on Saturday it will not rush to seek a sovereign bailout, but raised expectations last week that it would apply for one when it said it was considering freezing pensions and accelerating a planned hike to its retirement age.

* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.74 percent from 1.76 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

* The 30-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.93 percent from 2.95 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.