TOKYO Nov 26 U.S. Treasuries rose in Asia
trading on Monday, as worries about a regional Spanish vote and
the U.S. fiscal cliff offset hopes that Greece will reach a deal
to secure the funds it needs to stay afloat.
* Separatists in the Spanish region of Catalonia, which
accounts for 20 percent of the economy and provides the most tax
revenue to the central government, won an election on Sunday.
* U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the past 10
days toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax increases and
government spending cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, a senior
Democratic senator said on Sunday.
* Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to try to
reach an elusive agreement to allow Greece to obtain another
round of funds from international lenders in time for debt
repayments due in the middle of next month. Monday will mark the
third meeting in as many weeks.
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was confident a
deal could be reached, and France's finance minister also said
an accord was close.
* While the European uncertainty and looming U.S. fiscal
crisis kept Treasuries well-bid, market participants said that
barring some unexpected development, recent trading ranges will
likely hold for the remainder of the month.
* "It's hard to imagine that there will be big moves this
week, with supply/demand factors in focus in the last trading
week of the month, and with this week's sales," said Tomoaki
Shishido, a rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
* The U.S. Treasury Department will offer $99 billion in
debt this week, starting with $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, followed by $35 billion of five-year
notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year
notes on Thursday.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 1.674
percent on Monday in Asian trade from 1.692 percent in late U.S.
trade on Friday.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell to 2.809
percent from 2.833 percent on Friday.