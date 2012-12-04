TOKYO Dec 4 U.S. Treasuries were largely
unchanged in Asia on Tuesday after slipping the previous day on
reduced demand for safe haven debt after Spain sought help for
its banks and data from China showed an improvement in the pace
of manufacturing.
* Still, the market was underpinned by unexpectedly weak
U.S. manufacturing data. The factory activity index of the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) fell to 49.5 in November
-- the softest since July 2009 -- from 51.7 the month before.
* The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasuries stood at 1.628
percent, almost unchanged from late U.S. levels.
* On Monday, the yield ticked up as Chinese manufacturing
returned to growth in November for the first time in over a year
and Spain formally requested the disbursement of 39.5 billion
euros ($51.4 billion) of European funds to recapitalise its
banking sector.
* How President Barack Obama and Republicans in the Congress
will deal with the looming "fiscal cliff" remains the biggest
focus of the market, even though the market seemed to have given
up responding to every twist and turn in efforts to resolve the
crisis.
* Republicans proposed steep spending cuts on Monday but
gave no ground on President Barack Obama's call to raise taxes
on the wealthiest in their first formal proposal.
* "Now that the both sides have put out their plans on the
table, we can say at least the negotiation is starting. But the
way it looks, it will be difficult to get any deal by the second
week of December. Probably it's going to take until the third
week," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura
Securities.