TOKYO Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday on
hopes that policymakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert
sharp fiscal contraction as President Barack Obama and
congressional Republicans showed signs of compromise.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes rose about two
basis points in Asian trade to 1.791 percent.
Earlier, it briefly reached 1.796 percent, its highest level
since Oct. 26.
* The 30-year bond yield rose to as high as 2.972 percent
, also an eight-week high, and last stood at 2.959
percent, up about 1.5 basis point from late U.S. levels.
* In a major counteroffer that moves the two parties closer
to resolving their standoff, Obama offered to accept $1.22
trillion in spending cuts in exchange for $1.2 trillion from
higher tax revenue, including increased rates on those earning
more than $400,000 a year, above his previous threshold of
$250,000.
* Republican leader John Boehner's latest proposal calls for
$1 trillion in new tax revenue, which would come from raising
rates and limiting deductions that the wealthiest can take. He
has also put forward a tax increase for those earning over $1
million annually.
* "The gap between the two sides has shrunk considerably. It
looks like a deal can be reached on Wednesday," said Tomoaki
Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
* "If they do reach a deal, the 10-year yield could rise to
up to 1.9 percent," Shishido added.
* In addition, preparation for new Treasury supply this week
also weighed on prices. The Treasury on Monday sold $35 billion
in two-year notes to lukewarm demand, with the notes selling at
a high yield of 0.245 percent, around 1 basis point higher than
where the debt was trading before the auction.
* The government will sell an additional $35 billion in
five-year notes on Tuesday, $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Wednesday and $14 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.