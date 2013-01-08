TOKYO Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries were slightly firmer in Asian trading on Tuesday, but moves were small as investors awaited this week's sales to gauge demand.

* "There aren't any big events this week, with last week's market moves likely setting the range for the time being," said Tomoaki Shishido, a rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

"This week's auctions will be in focus, as they're the first sales of the new year," he said.

* Later on Tuesday, the Treasury will offer $32 billion of three-year notes.

The sale will be followed by $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week, with benchmark yields surging to eight-month highs, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled that the Fed could curb its bond-buying by the end of this year if the U.S. economy keeps improving.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.89 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, down from 1.91 percent in late U.S. trade on Monday.

* Yields on 30-year Treasuries inched lower to 3.09 percent from 3.10 percent on Monday.