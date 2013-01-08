FOREX-Dollar tumbles to 7-month low after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
* U.S. economy creates 138,000 jobs in May, jobless rate dips
TOKYO Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries were slightly firmer in Asian trading on Tuesday, but moves were small as investors awaited this week's sales to gauge demand.
* "There aren't any big events this week, with last week's market moves likely setting the range for the time being," said Tomoaki Shishido, a rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
"This week's auctions will be in focus, as they're the first sales of the new year," he said.
* Later on Tuesday, the Treasury will offer $32 billion of three-year notes.
The sale will be followed by $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week, with benchmark yields surging to eight-month highs, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled that the Fed could curb its bond-buying by the end of this year if the U.S. economy keeps improving.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.89 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, down from 1.91 percent in late U.S. trade on Monday.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries inched lower to 3.09 percent from 3.10 percent on Monday.
* U.S. economy creates 138,000 jobs in May, jobless rate dips
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.