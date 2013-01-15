SINGAPORE Jan 15 U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched
higher in Asia on Tuesday and were expected to stay supported in
the near term by the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme.
* Ten-year notes edged up 3/32 in price to yield 1.838
percent, hovering near the previous day's trough
around 1.831 percent, which was the lowest level for the 10-year
yield in about 1-1/2 weeks.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasuries had edged higher on Monday,
supported by the Fed's purchase of long-dated bonds. Treasuries
also enjoyed an uptick on Monday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
offered no hints the central bank will back away from its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
* Treasuries may hold firm in the near term, especially
since more Fed bond-buying is coming up over the next couple of
weeks, said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP
Paribas in Tokyo.
"Our view is that the 10-year yield could be headed toward a
test of levels around 1.75 percent," Fujiki said, referring to
the short-term outlook for 10-year Treasuries.
* The Fed is currently buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed
securities and $45 billion in Treasuries each month in a bid to
push down borrowing costs and spark faster growth.