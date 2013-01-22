TOKYO Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries slipped slightly
in Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited potential
signs of progress this week toward averting prolonged wrangling
over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
* Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives
scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a nearly four-month extension
of U.S. federal borrowing limit.
A stand-off about raising the ceiling in mid-2011 prompted
Standard & Poor's to downgrade its U.S. credit rating.
Fears of a prolonged argument on raising the $16.4 trillion
limit have prompted some investors to buy Treasuries in recent
weeks whenever yields rose on any signs of economic improvement.
* "U.S. yields are moving in a relatively narrow range
lately, trapped between these factors," said Tomohisa Fujiki,
interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.864
percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, from 1.845 percent in late
U.S. trade on Friday. U.S. financial markets were closed on
Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose to 3.051
percent, from 3.031 percent on Friday.