TOKYO Feb 12 U.S. Treasuries were little
changed on Tuesday, sticking to their familiar ranges and
showing no reaction to the news that North Korea has likely
conducted a nuclear test.
* The 10-year notes traded at yield of 1.966 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels.
* An international nuclear test monitoring agency said on
Tuesday that it had detected an "unusual seismic event" in North
Korea, following weeks of speculation that a nuclear test was
imminent in the country.
* The yield has been stuck in a trading range between 1.95
and 2.05 percent in the past couple of weeks, as the Fed's
constant buying underpinned the market despite investors'
optimism on the global economic outlook.
* "At the end of the day, it will be quite some time ahead
that the Fed will stop buying bonds," said a fund manager at a
U.S. asset management firm.
* The Federal Reserve's vice chairman, Janet Yellen, said on
Monday the Fed's aggressive and ongoing easing of monetary
policy is warranted given the still-battered state of the U.S.
labor market.
* An immediate focus is on President Barack Obama's State of
the Union address on Tuesday, which will be watched for any
signs that lawmakers are likely to reach a deal to avert
automatic spending cuts due to take effect on March 1.
* The market is also bracing for $72 billion
of new Treasury supply this week, starting from Tuesday's sale
in $32 billion three-year notes.