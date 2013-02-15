TOKYO Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries prices rose in Asia on Friday, extending gains from the previous day following disappointing growth data from the euro zone and a strong result at a 30-year bond auction.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes fell to 1.984 percent, from around 1.998 percent at the end of U.S. trade, and from a 10-month high of 2.062 percent hit on Thursday.

* The euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession in the last three months of 2012, with its economy shrinking 0.6 percent, the steepest contraction since the first quarter of 2009.

* The data sapped optimism in the global economic outlook and helped to underpin the market. Treasuries also benefited from solid sales of $16 billion in 30-year bonds.

* Some investors see Treasuries yields as likely to ease after this week's $72 billion in supply is absorbed, with automatic budget cuts, scheduled to come into effect on March 1, likely to come into sharper focus.

* The cuts, if implemented, are expected to reduce economic growth, which could send rates back lower.

* "It will be positive for Treasuries if Congress misses that deadline (to make any deal). In addition, the U.S. economy is unlikely to gather momentum given the tax hike," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.