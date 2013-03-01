TOKYO, March 1 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia
on Friday, supported by safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy
braces for federal spending cuts from this month and also on
uncertainty over Italy's political crisis.
* The yield on 10-year notes ticked down to 1.867 percent
from 1.881 percent in late U.S. trade, edging
towards Tuesday's one-month low of 1.836 percent.
* Treasuries also got a mild boost the previous day on
month-end buying as money managers adjusted their average
portfolio duration to meet benchmarks.
* Automatic across-the-board spending cuts, known as
sequestration, will be introduced on Friday. Many economists
expect those budget cuts may reduce U.S. economic growth by
around half a percentage point.
* The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would
likely cut its 2013 growth forecasts for the United States by at
least 0.5 percentage point if the cuts are fully implemented.
The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent
this year.
* U.S. Treasuries have largely held in a small range after a
dramatic rally on Monday when an Italian election left the
country with no clear majority government and renewed concerns
about the region's ability to manage its debt problems.
* "Until we will have a government in Italy, the 10-year
Treasury yield is unlikely to rise back up to around two
percent," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
* In Asian trade, Treasuries were also helped by gains in
Japanese government bonds. The 10-year JGB yield hit a 10-year
low of 0.640 percent on expectations of
aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan.
* Later in the day, U.S. personal consumption data due at
1330 GMT and manufacturing data at 1500 GMT will be in focus as
investors try to gauge the impact of tax hikes in January and
the looming spending cuts.