TOKYO, March 1 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Friday, supported by safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy braces for federal spending cuts from this month and also on uncertainty over Italy's political crisis.

* The yield on 10-year notes ticked down to 1.867 percent from 1.881 percent in late U.S. trade, edging towards Tuesday's one-month low of 1.836 percent.

* Treasuries also got a mild boost the previous day on month-end buying as money managers adjusted their average portfolio duration to meet benchmarks.

* Automatic across-the-board spending cuts, known as sequestration, will be introduced on Friday. Many economists expect those budget cuts may reduce U.S. economic growth by around half a percentage point.

* The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would likely cut its 2013 growth forecasts for the United States by at least 0.5 percentage point if the cuts are fully implemented. The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent this year.

* U.S. Treasuries have largely held in a small range after a dramatic rally on Monday when an Italian election left the country with no clear majority government and renewed concerns about the region's ability to manage its debt problems.

* "Until we will have a government in Italy, the 10-year Treasury yield is unlikely to rise back up to around two percent," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* In Asian trade, Treasuries were also helped by gains in Japanese government bonds. The 10-year JGB yield hit a 10-year low of 0.640 percent on expectations of aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan.

* Later in the day, U.S. personal consumption data due at 1330 GMT and manufacturing data at 1500 GMT will be in focus as investors try to gauge the impact of tax hikes in January and the looming spending cuts.